His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, received at Rumaila Palace today, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the Emirati astronauts Hazza Al Mansouri and Sultan Al Neyadi, accompanied by Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre. For space, and the “Ambition Zayed 2” mission team.

His Highness welcomed the astronauts and the Centre’s delegation, congratulating them on the success of the longest space mission in Arab history, noting that Sultan Al Neyadi’s mission to the International Space Station, and what he accomplished on board, is a historic event and a milestone in the UAE’s record of achievements. His Highness also praised the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center team and their support for the mission during its various stages.

His Highness the Ruler of Fujairah pointed out the importance of what the UAE has accomplished in the field of space research and exploratory and research missions, which represent a unique achievement and a symbol of development and technological progress, wishing him success in continuing his role in the UAE space program.

His Highness stressed that thanks to the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and his interest in developing an inspiring and supportive environment for creativity and innovation, by providing support and encouragement to develop their skills and motivate them to achieve inspiring achievements, the youth of the Emirates were able to contribute to building identity. Patriotism and raising the nation’s status on the global level.

His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi received a souvenir from astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, which is the flag of the United Arab Emirates, which he carried throughout the period of his historic mission to the International Space Station, in appreciation of his great support.

During the meeting, His Highness the Ruler of Fujairah was briefed on the details of the mission accomplished by Sultan Al Neyadi, including experiments and scientific research on board the International Space Station, in cooperation with a number of international space agencies, most notably the spacewalk mission that lasted for 7 hours and one minute.

His Highness also learned from Hazza Al Mansouri, the first Arab responsible for monitoring a mission to the International Space Station, about his role during the mission, which included supporting Al Neyadi and his fellow crew members in coordinating experiments, daily tasks, and other activities aboard the International Space Station.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Saeed Al-Dhanhani, Director of the Amiri Diwan in Fujairah, and His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al-Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince.