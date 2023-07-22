His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, sent two cables of condolences to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar, and His Highness the Father Emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, in which he expressed his sincere condolences and sincere condolences on the death of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdullah bin Jassim Al Thani.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, also sent two similar cables of condolences to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and His Highness the Father Emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.