His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, sent a cable of condolences to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, in which he expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy on the death of Sheikh Mubarak Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, also sent a similar cable of condolences to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.