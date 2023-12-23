His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, sent a message of condolence to his brother, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in which he expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy on the death of His Highness Prince Mohammed bin Badr bin Fahd bin Saad the First. Al Abdul Rahman Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, also sent a similar telegram of condolence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.