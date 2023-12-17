Today, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, conveyed the condolences and sympathies of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” to his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, on the death of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. “May God have mercy on him”.

This came during the Emir of Kuwait’s reception of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi and the accompanying state delegation.

His Highness offered his sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to the family of the deceased and his relatives in this great affliction… praying to God Almighty to cover him with His vast mercy and contentment, to dwell him in His spacious gardens, and to inspire the entire honorable Al-Sabah family and the brotherly Kuwaiti people with patience and solace.

His Highness the Ruler of Fujairah also conveyed the condolences of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Court, and their sympathy on the death of the deceased. Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad, may God have mercy on him.

Everyone praised the deceased's virtues and his rich career of giving in the service of his country, his people and his nation, wishing sisterly Kuwait continued progress and prosperity under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Condolences were offered alongside His Highness the Ruler of Fujairah and the accompanying delegation, which includes: His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, Sheikh Dr. Rashid bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi. His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Chief of the Court of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman, and a number of senior officials.

His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi and the accompanying delegation had arrived earlier to offer their condolences, as they were received at Kuwait International Airport by His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed Al Abdullah Al Mubarak Al Sabah, Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs in the State of Kuwait.