His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, sent a cable of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar, on the occasion of his country’s National Day.

In his telegram, His Highness the Ruler of Fujairah expressed his warmest congratulations to His Highness the Emir of Qatar on this occasion, and his best wishes to the people of Qatar for continued progress and prosperity.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, also sent a similar telegram of congratulations to the Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar on the occasion of National Day.