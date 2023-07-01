His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, sent a cable of congratulations to his brother, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the sister Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of the success of the Hajj season for the year 1444 AH.

His Highness appreciated the great efforts made by the wise leadership and the concerned institutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which culminated in the outstanding success achieved by this year’s Hajj season.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, also sent a similar cable of congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.