His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, arrived in Riyadh at the head of the country’s delegation to the 43rd session of the GCC leaders’ summit, which begins today in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

His Highness, the Ruler of Fujairah, is also participating in the “Gulf-Chinese Cooperation and Development” and “Arab-Chinese Cooperation and Development” summits hosted by the Kingdom in the presence of His Excellency Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, and the participation of the leaders and representatives of the Gulf and Arab countries, in addition to representatives of a number of bodies. and international organisations.