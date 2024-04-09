Tomorrow, His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, will perform Eid Al Fitr prayers at Al Zaher Palace Mosque in the Emirate of Ajman.

The prayer will be performed alongside His Highness the Ruler of Ajman, His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council.

A number of sheikhs, notables and notables of the country, directors of local and federal departments, citizens, members of tribes, and Arab and Islamic communities in Ajman will also perform the prayer alongside their Highnesses.

His Highness the Ruler of Ajman receives crowds of well-wishers on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr immediately following the Eid prayer at Al Zaher Palace.