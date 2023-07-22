His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, sent two cables of condolences to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar, and His Highness the Father Emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, in which he expressed his sincere condolences and sincere condolences on the death of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdullah bin Jassim Al Thani.

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, also sent similar cables of condolences to both the Emir of Qatar and the Father Emir.