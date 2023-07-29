His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, sent a telegram of condolence to his brother, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the sister Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in which he expressed his sincere condolences and sincere condolences on the death of His Highness Prince Dr. Turki bin Mohammed bin Saud the Great Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, also sent similar cables of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.