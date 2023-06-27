His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, sent a cable of congratulations to his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” on the occasion of the blessed Eid Al-Adha, in which he expressed the highest verses of congratulations and blessings on this occasion dear to the hearts of Muslims. Praying to God Almighty to restore this occasion to His Highness with continued health and wellness and the Arab and Islamic nations in Yemen, goodness and blessings. His Highness, the Ruler of Ajman, also sent similar congratulatory cables to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Their Highnesses, members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates.

His Highness sent similar congratulatory cables to Their Majesties, Excellencies and Highnesses, kings, presidents and princes of Arab and Islamic countries, wishing them good health and wellness, and their peoples further prosperity and progress, and the Arab and Islamic nations pride and prosperity.

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, also sent, on this occasion, similar cables of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members, Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers, Their Majesties and Highnesses, Leaders of the GCC States Presidents and kings of Arab and Islamic countries.