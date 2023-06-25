His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, sent a cable of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of His Highness assuming the reins of power in the sisterly State of Qatar.

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, also sent two similar cables of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.