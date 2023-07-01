His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, sent a cable of congratulations to his brother, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of the success of the Hajj season for the year 1444 AH.

His Highness appreciated the great efforts made by the wise leadership and the concerned institutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which culminated in the outstanding success achieved by this year’s Hajj season.

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, also sent similar cables of congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.