His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, sent a message of condolence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in which he expressed his sincere condolences and sincere sympathy on the death of His Highness Prince Fahd bin Abdul Mohsen bin Abdullah bin Jalawi Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, also sent two similar cables of condolence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.