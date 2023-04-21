His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, received the crowd of well-wishers who flocked to Al-Zahir Palace this morning, to offer the highest verses of congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, wishing their Highness good health And we pray to God Almighty to restore this occasion to them and to the people of the UAE, and what it aspired for in terms of pride and progress has been achieved under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him.”

Their Highnesses received congratulations from Their Highnesses the sheikhs, dignitaries and dignitaries of the country, senior officials, heads and directors of federal and local departments and institutions, authorities, owners and directors of companies operating in the Emirate of Ajman, and from the sons of tribes and the masses of citizens and residents of the Arab and Islamic communities who expressed their sincere congratulations and blessings to their Highnesses on this occasion dear to Muslims, calling for May God Almighty return it to their Highnesses with good health and happiness, and to the Emirates, its leadership, its people, and the Arab and Islamic nation in Yemen, goodness, and blessings.