His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, said that our society is one, and we are united by family ties and social relations. We share in good and bad times, we cherish our history, and we work for our future. He stressed that Ajman is part of the Emirati society with its established customs and traditions, its cohesion and solidarity, and its model of cooperation and coexistence. And tolerance.

This came during the reception of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council in Barzat Al Hisn today, a number of people of Ajman of various categories and specializations who represented the emirate’s society in all its aspects, within the framework of their Highnesses’ keenness to maintain constant communication with citizens. And get to know their ideas and suggestions, and discuss with them topics that affect their lives.

His Highness said: “We are proud of our wise leadership, which continues to express the pulse of its citizens and seeks to fulfill their desires and aspirations, harness all capabilities to serve them and make them happy, consolidate extended social relations between everyone, maximize all meanings of brotherhood, communication and harmony, and strive to fulfill the legacy of the founding leaders and continue their approach in devoting the value of compassion rooted in Land of the Emirates.

His Highness the Ruler of Ajman stressed that the councils are a school for humanity and an opportunity to raise generations. “Al Barza” embodies the ancient Emirati heritage and reflects images of communication, solidarity and social support among people, in which children learn authentic customs and traditions, gain experience in facing life’s affairs, and reinforce the values ​​of loyalty and belonging to the homeland.

His Highness added that Ajman extends thanks and appreciation to all those who continued to work silently in all locations and in various specializations and who contributed to its renaissance and were an essential element in its progress and prosperity, and who passed away and whose memories remain fragrant and eternal in our souls.

His Highness the Ruler of Ajman and His Highness the Crown Prince exchanged cordial conversations with the audience along with a number of topics that are in the interest of the nation and the citizen. Their Highnesses stressed that the happiness of the people of the emirate and meeting their needs is the true goal and the ultimate goal that the government seeks to achieve.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi said that meeting the people of Ajman at the Ajman Museum – the architectural masterpiece that was inaugurated by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on him,” and today represents part of the history of this emirate and what the fathers and grandfathers left behind – represents the most beautiful present of the past. And cultural, civilizational and humanitarian communication, which was the focus of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, to care for every cultural and human aspect to highlight the value of the Emirati human being with a noble and honorable vision.

His Highness expressed his happiness at this meeting, which brought together His Highness the Ruler of Ajman with his fellow citizens. He said that His Highness is keen to communicate with all people, so we always find him at the forefront on all occasions, and with all humility, generosity and great hospitality, he is accustomed to meeting everyone, and that His Highness’s interest in people is not limited to his sons. Ajman only, but he is always in contact with his countrymen throughout the country, sharing their joys and sorrows.

For their part, the attendees expressed their great happiness at meeting His Highness the Ruler of Ajman and His Highness the Crown Prince, stressing that fraternal visits, meetings, communication and consultation are the approach of Their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates, in line with the approach of the founders, and that caring for the citizen is an essential principle in the thought of the leadership of the state since its founding, which considers the citizen the cornerstone of continuing… The march of construction, progress and development, achieving the nation’s ambitions and consolidating its gains, asking God Almighty to perpetuate prosperity and stability for the UAE and its people and to guide its leadership for the good of the nation and its people.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Tourism Development Department, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Municipality and Planning Department, Sheikh Mohammed bin Ali Al Nuaimi, Sheikh Sultan bin Ali Al Nuaimi, His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Head of the Ruler’s Court, and His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Head of the Port and Customs Department, and a number of sheikhs and senior officials from the directors of local and federal departments and notables and dignitaries of the emirate.