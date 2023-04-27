His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, and His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, performed the funeral prayer for the body of the late Abdullah Ibrahim Saeed Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of Ajman Club and member of the Board of Directors of the club, who passed away yesterday. .

The prayer alongside their Highnesses, which was held after the afternoon prayer today at the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Ajman, was also performed by Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, representative of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Tourism Development Department, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Municipality and Planning Department and His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Majid bin Saeed Al-Nuaimi, Head of the Ruler’s Court, His Excellency Abdullah Amin Al-Shurafa, Advisor at the Ruler’s Court, and His Excellency Youssef Muhammad Al-Nuaimi, Director General of the Protocol and Hospitality Department.

The prayers were also performed by senior officials, directors of local and federal departments, citizens, and members of the resident Arab and Islamic communities… praying to God Almighty to bless the deceased with the abundance of His mercy, dwell him in his spacious gardens, and inspire his family and relatives patience and solace.

The body of the late was spread to his final resting place in Ajman cemetery.