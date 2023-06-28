His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, and His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, performed this morning the blessed Eid Al-Adha prayer at Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi Mosque, in Ajman.

He also performed prayers alongside their Highnesses. Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, representative of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman for administrative and financial affairs, Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, head of the Tourism Development Department, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, head of the Municipality and Planning Department, Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar Al Nuaimi, and Sheikh Rashid bin Ammar Al Nuaimi, Vice President of Ajman Club, His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Head of the Ruler’s Court, Sheikh Muhammad bin Ali Al Nuaimi, Sheikh Sultan bin Ali Al Nuaimi, and a number of sheikhs, department directors, senior officials, citizens and members of the Arab and Islamic communities.

And the mother of the worshipers, His Eminence Sheikh Hussein Maeen Al Hosani, delivered the blessed Eid Al-Adha sermon, which was titled “Our Feast is Family Cohesion.” He said that the family is the source of joy and happiness, and it is a precious gift from God Almighty and a great value that deserves to be celebrated on every occasion and feast, stressing Honoring parents, being kind to them, and appreciating their rights.

He added that the father always remains the ideal example for his children, the first teacher for his household, and the supreme participant of the mother in caring for the family, referring to the story of the Prophet of God Ibrahim with his son Ismail, peace be upon them both, which inspires us the position and importance of the father in every home, as he, peace be upon him, took the hand of his children to every home. good and share them with Him in every righteousness.

He said that our children have the right to strengthen their relationship with their Lord, cultivate their morals, develop their minds, and strengthen their love for their homeland and loyalty to their leadership, in a way that will return to their future with progress and prosperity, and to their families with righteousness and loyalty, and to their homeland with goodness and stability and to the human family in coexistence and brotherhood.

At the end of the sermon, His Eminence Sheikh Hussein Maeen Al Hosani directed a prayer to God Almighty, to guide our wise leadership to what is good for the country and the people, and to preserve our state under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and to grant success to his two deputies. And his brothers, Their Highnesses, members of the Supreme Council, Rulers of the Emirates, and his Crown Prince, for what he loves and pleases.

The Imam also called on God Almighty to have mercy on Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the founding leaders, Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid, and Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, and to include the martyrs of the homeland with his forgiveness, forgiveness and mercy.

After performing the prayer, His Highness, the Ruler of Ajman, and His Highness the Crown Prince, received congratulations on this honorable Islamic occasion from the sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, dignitaries, and worshipers.

Jacob Al-Awadi / Ibrahim Nuseirat