His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, and His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, offered condolences on the death of the late Muhammad Sultan Majid bin Hassan Al Shamsi, the father of each of Sultan, Abdullah and Abdulaziz Al Shamsi, and the brother of Ghanem, Hassan and Abdullah and Rashid Al Shamsi.

During their visit to the condolence council of the Oversight Council in Ajman, today, their sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to the sons, brothers, family and relatives of the deceased, asking the Almighty God to cover him with the abundance of his mercy and forgiveness and to dwell him in his spacious gardens and inspire his family and relatives patience and solace.

Condolences were offered alongside their Highnesses, Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, representative of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs, and Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Municipality and Planning Department.