His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, received at Al Zahir Palace this evening a delegation of the Federal National Council, headed by His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Council, on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

Their Highnesses exchanged congratulations on the holy month with members of the Federal National Council, who called on God Almighty to return this blessed month to the UAE with more progress and prosperity, and to its people with goodness, prosperity, and blessings.

His Highness the Ruler of Ajman and His Highness the Crown Prince of Ajman accepted congratulations on this blessed occasion from His Excellency Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Minister of Culture and Youth, His Excellency Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Mannan Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, His Excellency Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, and His Excellency Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of the UAE Banks Federation.

Their Highnesses also accepted congratulations from His Excellency Abdullah bin Mansour Al-Mutawa, Consul General of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the delegation of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, tribal notables and dignitaries, and a number of citizens and residents of the country, who expressed their sincere congratulations and congratulations on this blessed occasion, wishing God Almighty May God bless their Highnesses with good health and continued well-being, and to the UAE, its wise leadership, its people, and the Arab and Islamic nations with progress and prosperity.

The reception was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, representative of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs, Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Tourism Development Department, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Municipality and Planning Department, and Sheikh Dr. Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Head of the Ruler’s Court. And a number of sheikhs, department directors, and senior officials.