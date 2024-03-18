His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, accepts congratulations on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, and Sheikh Dr. Ammar bin Nasser Al Mualla, Education Attaché. And the UAE Technology Sciences in the Arab Republic of Egypt, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Al Mualla, this evening, at Al Zaher Al Amer Palace.

His Highness the Ruler of Ajman and His Highness the Crown Prince of Ajman accepted congratulations from Brigadier Khalid Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, senior officers, non-commissioned officers, department directors and department heads at the Ajman Police General Command, and a crowd of well-wishers on the holy month.

On this occasion, well-wishers wished His Highness the Ruler of Ajman and His Highness the Crown Prince of Ajman good health and happiness, praying to God Almighty to return the holy month to the UAE with more progress and prosperity, and to its people with goodness, prosperity and blessings.

The receptions were attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, representative of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs, Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Tourism Development Department, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Municipality and Planning Department, and Sheikh Dr. Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Head of the Ruler’s Court. And a number of sheikhs, department directors, and senior officials.