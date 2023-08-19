His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, received this morning his brother, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, who offered his condolences on the death of the late “God willing” Sheikh Saud bin Abdullah bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, in the mourning tent in Al Hamidiya, Ajman.

His Highness the Ruler of Ajman and His Highness the Crown Prince of Ajman also received condolences from His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikh Rashid bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi.

And accept the duty of condolence alongside their Highnesses, the brothers of the deceased, Sheikh Humaid bin Abdullah Al-Nuaimi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Nuaimi and Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al-Nuaimi. Condolences were also accepted by the sons of the deceased, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Saud Al-Nuaimi, Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud Al-Nuaimi and a number of honorable Al-Nuaimi sheikhs.