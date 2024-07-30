Maccaferri, what is left of the Agnellis of Bologna

The “Maccaferri Raffaele Company Blacksmith Workshop” was registered on May 3, 1879, marking the beginning of an extraordinary entrepreneurial adventure. In 2018, at the very beginning of the economic crisis, the group boasted a turnover of over 1.1 billion euros, more than 5,000 employees and 32 companies active in various sectors such as construction, energy, biotechnology, agri-food, real estate and in particular in the production of Tuscan Cigar.

There Maccaferri familynicknamed the “Lambs of Bologna“, was so renowned that it deserved a dedicated exhibition space inside the Museum of the History of Bologna. However, ironically, Palazzo Pepoli is now closed indefinitely and nothing remains of the empire managed by the family. In the past, the Maccaferri Brothers had rejected acquisition offers from investment funds such as Carlyle, Taconic And Apollobut the group eventually went bankrupt or was sold off at low prices, often to the same funds that had previously been rejected.

The failure of the If therethe family holding company founded in 1949, left a debt of over 650 million euros. The properties, at the centre of a bankruptcy investigation, were transferred and then sold to Europe Investments. Apollo acquired the holding for 83.4 million euros, guaranteeing full payment of legal fees and satisfaction of priority creditors and bondholders. For unsecured creditors, a 21.5% reimbursement was promised.

Asset disposals have already begun, including the sale of 50% of Zambeccari Palace he was born in Tuscan Cigarwhose majority stake was guaranteed by a 90 million bond. The previous minority shareholders reached an agreement with Apollo and acquired complete control.

In the industrial sector, Sampingranaggi was acquired by the group Bonfiglioli, Sampsistemi from the Franco-Swiss of Hvd And Samp cutting from the Americans of Stars Up. Maccaferri Workshopsone of the leading companies, was purchased by Carlyle and subsequently sold to Ambience in a €500 million transaction.

Finally, a liability action brought by the curators of the estate remains pending. If there against the former directors, with a request for compensation of 322 million euros. The case was acquired by Apollo and a possible transaction is expected in September. Maccaferri They will also have to resolve this issue to definitively close their entrepreneurial saga.