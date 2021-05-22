Petrona Castillo helps her daughter’s small grocery store in the center of the town of Bacalar, in Quintana Roo. Tourists come to buy bottles of water on the way to the spa to immerse themselves in the iconic lagoon, where they pay 20 pesos to enter plus another 50 for a table protected by an umbrella. “When I was a child, we didn’t have to pay, the lagoon was ours and we were free to go anywhere,” recalls this 76-year-old woman born in this municipality, who has gone from having six hotels to 132 in just eight years. “Now the lagoon is ugly and green, a few years ago it was not like that. They have damaged it, ”he adds regretfully.

The heart of Bacalar is its impressive 40-kilometer-long freshwater lagoon, a unique place surrounded by mangroves that filled the pages of travel magazines with its seven colors of turquoise tones. In recent years, it has experienced an explosion of excessive tourism without the support of an environmental protection plan to save this delicate ecosystem. In addition, the impact of deforestation, tropical storms that carry sewage from overflowing sewers and the leakage of agrochemicals derived from the surrounding fields, jeopardize its ability to regenerate each time it suffers a new episode of contamination. Consequently, the lagoon has lost its tones to a green and brown stain, and the blue colors are in danger of disappearing. Neighbors and researchers fear that it will never again be the crystalline jewel in the Riviera Maya that resisted the impact of urban development in the region like the one that marked Cancun or Tulum.

Levith Fuentes splashes in a cloudy greenish water in the center of the lagoon with his two brothers. They have come to visit like every year to see a relative. “I did see them! I came to count the seven colors about five years ago, but now there are only two left, “he says. The landscape that has attracted your family here is unique in the world. It is the largest freshwater body in the State. It is part of a system of wetlands connected to the south of Quintana Roo in one of the last vestiges of the Mexican Caribbean without overcrowding. Surrounded by cenotes, the crystal clear water of the lagoon is home to another treasure like no other: stromatolites, microbial freshwater reef constructions that represent the oldest signs of life on Earth. The sun-frayed postcards of that landscape still wallpaper the streets of Bacalar with advertisements for tours on jet skis, boats or excursions to do snorkel. But when we reach the shores, the scene is very different.

A tourist throws himself into the water at the Magical Ejidal Spa in the Bacalar lagoon, on May 17. Gladys serrano

For Sara Cuervo, regional coordinator of the Mexican Civil Council for Sustainable Forestry (CCMSS), the causes of the deterioration of the landscape are various. The growth of agribusiness that has deforested the forest and contaminated the soil and the aquifer with pesticides. The increase in urban settlements with the uncontrolled construction of hotels in the municipal seat and on the shores of the lagoon also played an important role. All this, accompanied by an insufficient and obsolete drainage system. “Several coastal houses do not have a sewage management system and some have drains that flow directly into the lagoon,” he details. The increase in nitrates, phosphates and organic matter proliferate the growth of algae. In parallel, the decomposition carried out by bacteria causes anoxia (lack of oxygen), which directly impacts the quality of the water in a process called eutrophication.

The year 2020 was an unusually active hurricane season and was the last straw for this fragile and already polluted ecosystem. Torrential rains from Storm Cristóbal channeled torrents of water into the lagoon that brought fertilizers and pesticides from the crops that extend to Campeche. The overflow of the sewerage brought out the sewage and emptied into the lagoon. “It was an unusual discharge that made the Laguna de los Siete Colores turn into a black lagoon. This phenomenon is not frequent, it has happened in previous years and she alone has recovered, only then there was no pressure and pollution that exists now ”, she points out. “Eutrophication hurts your ability to recover,” he adds. Almost a year later, the lagoon has not fully recovered.

Despite being a very delicate landscape and being subject to various risks of contamination, Bacalar does not have an environmental protection program to preserve the lagoon and control the damage to its surroundings. The last proposal, trying to convert the area into a Protected Natural Area (ANP), was rejected by the civil and business groups and the ejidos, the families – mostly of Mayan origin – who owned these territories after the agrarian reform of the Mexican Revolution. The ejidatarios fear that they will lose the ability to manage their lands, as happened when some lands in Dziuché, in the north of the State, were declared a Protected Natural Area, without the consent of the owners. News of the privatization of land by officials and businessmen who co-opted local inhabitants, taking advantage of legal loopholes to acquire areas with great tourist and urban potential also deterred the ejidos.

Aerial view of the ‘Cocalitos’ spa in the Bacalar lagoon, where the mineral structures known as stromatolites are found.

Gladys serrano

Luis Falcón, researcher in Bacterial Ecology at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, agrees that the ANP “is not the magic solution”, since if you protect the lagoon in isolation “you are making a huge mistake.” “An ANP does not change the agricultural models, it does not stop the felling of trees in an area that is one of the most deforested in Quintana Roo, it does not put toilets in the houses connected to a sewage drainage system or protect the stromatolites from the tourists who climb on top to take photos ”, he lists. However, he insists that a protection plan is needed as soon as possible. Especially since President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Mayan Train project announced easier access so that around 3,000 tourists can visit Bacalar every day. “The massive development of large hotel chains that occurs in Cancun and the north has not occurred in the south. They are flood-prone areas, and the same development cannot be done, but people don’t care ”, he assures.

Falcón knows the lagoon well. He came for the first time in 2004 to do a master’s thesis. So the nitrogen level in the crystal clear water was so low that it couldn’t be detected on their meters. Since then he has traveled three times a year to continue monitoring and has seen the drastic and accelerated growth of substances in the water. “We have been saying for years that the levels of nitrogen and phosphorus are increasing,” she says indignantly. “I applied for the ANP in 2017, but I needed the social consensus of the Bacalar community. We worked on this proposal for years and it did not prosper, it never left the offices because they do not want a protection status for the lagoon ”, he adds. Still, he does not give up. A request is underway for the lagoon to join the 142 sites designated as Wetlands of International Importance (Ramsar sites) in Mexico. But Falcón fears that the conservation commitment will be late at the rate of deterioration of the ecosystem.

While the protection plan arrives, the Agua Clara organization has filled the information gap on whether the lagoon is safe to bathe after repeated episodes of contamination. Their monitors reflect that the levels of E. colli detected after the sewage discharges have been reversed. However, the organization warns that now that the rainy season is back in, the sewers will overflow again. “The growth of Bacalar, which has gone from having 9,000 inhabitants in 2005 to 40,000 in the last census, has not been accompanied by an improvement in its drainage system,” explains Jorge Trejo, founding member of Agua Clara and spokesperson. “There are people who want to pretend that the lagoon has already been recovered to attract tourism, but it is not true. We have barely managed to recover the color in barely 25% of the total extension of the lagoon ”, he says.

A tourist boat sails through the lagoon on May 17. Gladys serrano

Damage to the lagoon is obvious to the naked eye, but Falcón suspects that the same pollution phenomenon is occurring at a subterranean level in the aquifers that supply the area. She, along with the community of researchers who work in Bacalar, fear that the year 2020 will be the “new reality of the lagoon”. With climate change, the Las Niña phenomena will increase in the Pacific, triggering more hurricanes and more floods in the tropics, making the lagoon vulnerable to more discharges of contaminated water. “The world associates Bacalar with the colors of the lagoon, if we continue like this without a protection plan, who would want to go to a green puddle that smells rotten?”

