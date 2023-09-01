For a long time, they wanted to return to the nostalgic days of the first Nintendo, which is why some developers chose to take that engine and thus develop current video games. Now, it seems that this fashion wants to return, since a popular franchise of Nickelodeon is going to launch a title after many years of being missing.

The game will be called Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland and is being developed by Wallride Games, who previously released the beat ’em up Jay & Silent Bob: Mall BrawlThe most curious thing about the game is that it has two graphic aspects, one NES-style and the other a bit more modern.

Here its trailer:

This is the description:

Join Tommy, Chuckie, Phil and Lil on a wild ride filled with imagination and wonder. Invite a baby friend or go solo in a cooperative, level-based adventure inspired by classic retro titles from the NES era, enhanced with modern gameplay design.

Apparently the edition of NES will be launched by Limited Run and the others in digital. It is worth mentioning that there is no departure date, it is only said that it will be ready for the 2024.

Via: VGC