Rugrats, the classic Nickelodeon cartoon, is probably the cutest animated series of the 90s. Thirty years after its premiere, the children who grew up with the adventures of Tommy Pickles and the group of babies will be able to share that experience with their own children.

The news of the reboot was a source of joy for thousands of fans around the world, but it quickly sparked debate when it was announced that the series would have a 3D animation style. After weeks without more news, the first official trailer and poster of the title has already been released.

In the preview we can see Tommy Pickles, Chuckie Finster, Susie Carmichael, as well as twins Phil and Lil DeVille. Keeping the original concept, the reboot will show how babies get to know the world through their adventures and imagination.

According to Variety, the original cast of English voice actors will be back. EG Daily will reprise her role as Tommy Pickles and will be joined by Nancy Cartwright (Carlistos Finster), Cheryl Chase (Angelica Pickles), Cree Summer (Susie Carmichael) and Kath Soucie (Phil and Lil DeVille).

The most beloved babies on television. Photo: Paramount

It should be noted that this is not the first time that Nickelodeon works with 3D animation. Old shows like Jimmy Neutron and TMNT had this format becoming big hits for the channel. Now we only have to wait if The Rugrats will suffer the same fate.

The Rugrats – release date

The Rugrats series will arrive through the Paramount + streaming platform. Its premiere is scheduled for next May 27.