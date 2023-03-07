Minute 4: America 0-1 Pachuca

Minute 10: America 0-2 Pachuca

Minute 29: America 0-3 Pachuca And Oscar Jiménez being booed by the American fans. pic.twitter.com/hjlsSQol9U — Andre Marin (@andremarinpuig) March 5, 2023

Obviously the reactions of the azulcremas followers were of total repudiation for the Chihuahuan, who just these days was also mocked after his wife came out to defend him on social networks asking for resilience.

Óscar Jiménez is ungrateful: yesterday he had this terrible attitude with Emilio Lara, he always wanted Guillermo Ochoa to do badly so he could play and he was happy when they made Santiago Solari’s bed… You are not a goalkeeper for Club América pic.twitter.com/ymKeTxvaTQ — Roberto Haz (@tudimebeto) March 5, 2023

Jimenez Fabela He ate bench for a long time, since 2017, since he was a substitute for the Argentine Agustin Marchesinthen Guillermo Ochoa He returned to Liga MX to protect the three posts, once again being on hold, and now that he has finally had the opportunity he has been waiting for so long, he has not been able to take full advantage of it, so some reports have commented that the Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz he will finally take him out of the starting eleven to place Malagonwho has a projection for the future after his good performances with Monarchs Morelia and NecaxaHe was also part of the mexican national team sub-23 which was made of bronze in Tokyo 2021.