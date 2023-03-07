Pachuca’s win over América by a score of 0-3 was heartbreaking for the goalkeeper Oscar Jimenezsince he was previously criticized by the cream-blue fans and now that he was responsible for two of the three goals, it finally seems that the guillotine will fall so that he loses ownership and gives way to Luis Malagon.
By itself the criticisms against the ex of jaguars They were already with everything, now they have been increasing after a video was released where he makes a rudeness against his partner emilio laraWell, when they retired to the locker room, the winger approached to put his arm on him and seek to comfort him, however, the goalkeeper only stared at him and later removed his arm.
Obviously the reactions of the azulcremas followers were of total repudiation for the Chihuahuan, who just these days was also mocked after his wife came out to defend him on social networks asking for resilience.
Among the comments it was also possible to see some support for the youth squad Juarez Indiansalthough most were negative. This could be read: “Don’t see things where there aren’t any. If I had wanted to reject the hug, I would have done so instantly”, “Horrible fans in the good ones all, but right now nobody”, “Lara is not to blame for being a strainer”“Jimenez looks bad”, “Since he goes to Xolos, that is a team for him”, “Damn goalkeeper. It is believed, but he should not be with América, hopefully he will leave as soon as possible ”, “To eat bank”.
Jimenez Fabela He ate bench for a long time, since 2017, since he was a substitute for the Argentine Agustin Marchesinthen Guillermo Ochoa He returned to Liga MX to protect the three posts, once again being on hold, and now that he has finally had the opportunity he has been waiting for so long, he has not been able to take full advantage of it, so some reports have commented that the Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz he will finally take him out of the starting eleven to place Malagonwho has a projection for the future after his good performances with Monarchs Morelia and NecaxaHe was also part of the mexican national team sub-23 which was made of bronze in Tokyo 2021.
