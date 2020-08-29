A new controversy has arisen over the technology of the Oxford Corona virus vaccine. Many Muslim leaders around the world have called for a boycott of the vaccine. One Imam of Australia, calling it haraam, has asked Muslims not to get vaccinated. In fact, Muslim leaders have raised questions about the technology to make this vaccine.Disputed Imam Sufiyan Khalifa of Australia released a video urging followers of Islam to oppose atrocities and fascism. In this video, he has slammed the people supporting the vaccine. He said that organizations that justify the use of the vaccine should be ashamed. He also targeted Muslim imams who signed a fatwa issued in support of the vaccine.

Britain in a hurry over the Corona vaccine, ready to change the law for immediate approval

Muslim and Christian organizations raised questions

Sufiyan Khalifa further stated that Catholics have clearly taken a stand against this vaccine. They know that it is illegal, it is illegal. But, you stand with the government instead of opposing it? He said that there should be shame on those who stand with the government against religion. The Catholic Archbishop of Sydney, the Anglican Archbishop of Sydney and the Greek Orthodox Archbishop of the city have written to the Prime Minister asking him to reconsider the deal to purchase 25 million vaccines.



Why is there controversy about the oxford vaccine

Actually, these people say that the technique of making this vaccine is not religiously accepted. The Oxford University vaccine is grown in embryonic cells, which are removed before the drug is packed. The cell was obtained in 1973 from a legal abortion in the Netherlands. After which it was changed so that they continue to divide in the sales lab. In many religions it is considered a sin, so religious leaders are opposing it. At the same time, Oxford’s vaccine is considered to be at the forefront of the trial of authentic Russia in the world.