In Moscow, on the Rublevo-Uspenskoe highway, a major accident occurred with the participation of six cars, the highway was blocked. Video from the scene of the accident publishes Telegram-channel Life Shot.

The footage shows that the Aurus Arsenal car was also involved in an accident. Also in the accident, a regular bus was damaged. After the collision, one of the cars flew into a ditch, the other turned around.

Special services are working on the spot. It is reported that Rublyovka is completely closed.

According to preliminary data, one woman was injured in an accident, she has wounds to her lip and chin.

Earlier it was reported that in Moscow a man with a chisel attacked the driver who was honking him after an accident. Two cars and trucks collided on Leninsky Prospekt. The parties were unable to resolve the conflict peacefully.

