Vedomosti: the Russian currency may strengthen to 71–83 rubles per dollar

After the introduction of sanctions against the Moscow Exchange, the Russian currency began to strengthen against the dollar, euro and yuan. The limit for the rise in price of the ruble with reference to economists called Vedomosti newspaper.

The Russian currency may strengthen to 71–83 rubles per dollar and 10–11 rubles per yuan, analysts surveyed believe. According to Oleg Kuzmin, chief economist at Renaissance Capital, this trend is explained by a reaction to new restrictions and difficulties with making import payments and cross-border transfers abroad. A similar situation arose in the spring of 2022, when the ruble strengthened to 50 per dollar and 7.5 per yuan amid a reduction in imports and restrictions on capital outflow, added Sovcombank chief analyst Mikhail Vasiliev.

After the introduction of new restrictions by the American Ministry of Finance in Russia, the demand for currency fell due to problems with payments for imports and fears of foreign financial institutions to work with Russian money, which limits the outflow of capital from Russia. Another reason was the desire of Russian firms and citizens to get rid of the “toxic” currencies of unfriendly countries. Exporters are still required to sell foreign currency as part of the decree on measures to strengthen the ruble.

A sharp strengthening of the ruble can be stabilized by the relaxation of the norms for the mandatory sale of exporters’ proceeds and the suspension of the sale of yuan by the regulator, noted Alexander Fetisov, head of the analytical department of the bank’s capital markets department. Without these measures, the national currency will continue to rise in price. As noted in Rosselkhozbank, the dollar may fall in price to 84–87.7 rubles, the Chinese yuan – to below 10.5 rubles.

Candidate of Economic Sciences, financial expert Vladimir Grigoriev suggested that exchange rates are declining due to the large and uneven flow of funds into the Russian market and the slowdown in import growth. There are no reasons for a radical decline in the value of the yuan, so the Chinese currency cannot fall below 10.5 rubles, he added.