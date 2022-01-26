The ruble strengthened slightly against the dollar and the euro after the news that the US Federal Reserve kept the rate at 0-0.25 percent. Writes about it TASS with reference to trading data.

So, at about 19:15 Moscow time, the ruble strengthened against the dollar and the euro by about 1 percent against the backdrop of news about the transfer of a written response from the United States and NATO to Russia’s security guarantee proposals, as well as the results of the US Federal Reserve meeting.

Around 22:00 Moscow time, the dollar rate slowed down to 0.79 percent by the close of the previous session, trading at 79.25 rubles, and the euro was at 89.52 rubles (plus 0.81 percent).

Earlier, strategists at the American bank JPMorgan Chase urged their clients to abandon long-term investments in the Russian currency due to increased uncertainty due to growing tensions around Ukraine. “A sustained bond rally likely requires both a reduction in geopolitical uncertainty and more clear signs that inflation has peaked,” JPMorgan said.