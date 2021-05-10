The euro and dollar rates fell at the beginning of trading on the Moscow Exchange, the ruble strengthened against the bi-currency basket amid rising oil prices and continued demand from global investors for risky assets. It is reported by Interfax on Monday, May 10.

The domestic currency has strengthened against the American one by six kopecks. The dollar rate dropped to 73.73 rubles, the euro rate fell by 12 kopecks and reached 89.66 rubles.

The price of Brent oil increased by 0.5 percent to $ 68.66 per barrel.

Experts from Interfax-CEA note that participants in the domestic foreign exchange market are closely following news on geopolitical topics.

Earlier, the leading analyst of QBF Oleg Bogdanov called January, April, May the best months to buy dollars. According to him, the most accurate factor that almost always supports the ruble is the tax period, when Russian exporters sell foreign currency earnings in order to pay taxes.