By the summer, the Russian currency may face a serious collapse: up to 80 rubles can be given for the dollar, despite the expected rise in oil prices. This is stated in the forecast of Saxo Bank for the second quarter of this year, a copy of the document is at the disposal of “Lenta.ru”.

According to John Hardy, chief currency strategist at Saxo Bank, by mid-2021, the American currency will grow to the Russian one, and for 1 dollar they will give 80 rubles, just like the European one – the ruble will fall to 96 rubles per euro. The expert explained that the pressure on the ruble will be exerted by both increased volatility in the financial markets and the risk of new sanctions by the United States.

As for the global economy as a whole, Saxo Bank believes that its revival is no longer the same as it was previously associated with the banking system: the attention of politicians has shifted from financial stability to social. “You can call it the ‘paradigm of social stability’. Simply put, the new mantra is to print and spend as much money as possible while key rates and inflation are low, ”said Steen Jacobsen, Chief Economist and Chief Investment Officer at Saxo Bank. “At first glance, this seems very simple, but we have to think about the consequences of this new policy, for example, the risk of galloping inflation,” he added.

Earlier, the head of the Russian Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina gave a forecast on the timing of the recovery of the domestic economy. According to her, this will happen this year. “We expect growth to continue and we also expect the economy to return to pre-crisis levels by the end of this year,” Nabiullina said during a press conference. She also answered negatively to the question of whether the increase in the key rate will lead to a slowdown in economic growth.

For their part, experts from the Fitch rating agency revised their forecast for GDP growth. In their opinion, the figure will grow by 3.3 percent this year; in the last forecast, analysts spoke of an increase of 3 percent. Analysts believe that economic activity in Russia will strengthen from the second half of the year, and GDP growth in 2022 is projected at 2.7 percent.