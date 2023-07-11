Immediately after the Russian invasion of Ukraine last February, a parallel battlefield became visible: that of economic warfare between the West and Russia. The West hit Russia with heavy sanctions. Russian banks were cut off from international payments, Russian assets were frozen, embargoes were placed on the export of technology to Russia, and the West stopped importing Russian oil. All with the aim of hitting the Russian economy hard – and making it more difficult for President Putin to continue the war.

How is the Russian economy doing now? There have been conflicting reports in recent days.

On the one hand, the exchange rate of the Russian ruble has plummeted. Last week it took more than 93 rubles on the international currency markets to buy one US dollar. And more than 100 rubles for one euro. Although the ruble bounced back slightly after that, it hadn’t been this low since the end of the Soviet Union in 1991. Only shortly after the Russian attack on Ukraine did the ruble briefly crash to even lower levels.

On the other hand, there were positive reports about the Russian economy. The authoritative economic research institute WIIW in Vienna predicted economic recovery for Russia last week. According to this Eastern Europe specialist, GDP will grow by 1 percent this year. This would make up for half the limited contraction of last year, more than 2 percent. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) also expects Russian GDP to grow by 0.7 percent this year.

Shortly after the invasion of Ukraine, economists expected much greater GDP damage for Russia, from the sanctions and from the war itself. In April last year, for example, the IMF assumed a GDP contraction of 8.5 percent in 2022, followed by a limited recovery in 2023.

A plummeting ruble, a relatively thriving economy – what’s going on here? NRC telephoned the lead author of the WIIW estimates, Vasily Astrov, an Austrian, Russian-born and raised economist.

“I see two reasons. One has to do with Western sanctions, the other with the recent mutiny by Prigozhin, the leader of Wagner’s mercenary army.

“Because of the Western sanctions on Russian oil that took effect at the end of last year, and also because Russia itself turned off the gas tap to Europe, Russian export income has fallen sharply. Russian imports from abroad have increased sharply in recent months. Russia’s trade surplus has shrunk as a result. It earns less from foreign trade, which depresses the ruble’s exchange rate against other currencies.”

Actually, says Astrov, this is the “mirror image” of the situation last year. After the short-lived ruble crash just after the invasion, the ruble started to rise. That was because Russia was then making huge profits from the sky-high oil and gas prices. Russian imports of Western products actually collapsed after the invasion, due to a Western export embargo on machines and technology, among other things. Russia has now found other sources for most imports, including China, Turkey and former Soviet states. Astrov: “The products from those countries are probably of lower quality, but the total value of imports is now back to pre-war levels.”

The Russian trade surplus between January and May in 2023 was less than a third of the surplus a year earlier. “I don’t see this cause of the ruble’s weakening disappearing any time soon,” Astrov said.

The second reason, he says, is possible but temporary. “Since Prigozhin’s mutiny, capital has flowed out of Russia. Russian elites appear to have funneled money abroad – despite partial capital controls put in place by Russian authorities to prevent capital flight. The events have damaged confidence among those elites. In particular, the confidence in the stability of the regime, which may experience the consequences of the war. The war is going rather disastrously for Russia. But if things remain calm around Wagner, this effect on the ruble rate may soon fade.”

Read also this interview with Russian economist Natalia Zubarevich



What can we conclude based on your estimates? Can the economy withstand Western sanctions?

“At the WIIW, we ourselves are surprised by the limited impact on the Russian economy. The growth we foresee this year can partly be explained by the war economy in Russia. The government creates a lot of domestic demand with orders for drones, tanks, textiles for uniforms, medicines – everything related to the war. In addition, real wages, adjusted for inflation, have risen. As a result, consumers have more to spend. Inflation is low, around 3 percent. Real wage growth in the first four months of this year averaged more than 4 percent on an annual basis.”

Those rising real wages reflect the high demand for labour, says Astrov. The tightness of the Russian labor market was already severe and has increased since the war. The mobilization and emigration lead to additional labor shortages.

The wage increase is a concern for the Russian central bank. He fears inflation and is considering raising interest rates. Astrov: “The central bank is afraid of the economy overheating – not really something you would expect in a period of Western sanctions.”

Resilience to sanctions has also proven to be a factor, says Astrov. “You have to ask yourself how the Russian government can continue to finance all those war expenses. Russia has been preparing for this conflict since annexing Crimea in 2014. It reduced its foreign debt and government debt and built up foreign exchange reserves. This makes you more resilient to financial sanctions. After the invasion of Ukraine, a brief financial panic broke out in Russia last year. Even then, the authorities reacted sensibly from a macroeconomic point of view, including with capital controls.”

Not only the government, says Astrov, the Russian business community has also shown itself to be resilient. “Unlike the Soviet Union, we have a largely privatized economy, which has proved flexible.”

Companies found alternative supply routes for imports and other markets for (energy) exports, particularly in Asia. Astrov: “That entrepreneurial spirit is impressive. Incidentally, this flexibility from the private sector is not fixed. Putin broadly supports the market economy, but Prigozhin and his sympathizers, among others, want to nationalize parts of the economy.”

CV Russia expert

Austrian economist Vasily Astrov (1974) is a Russia expert at the Wiener Institut für Internationale Wirtschaftsvergleiche (WIIW), an economic research institute in Vienna. Astrov studied economics in Saint Petersburg, Münster and Warwick. See also Germany The prosecutor is proposing that a man who had driven a mob in Berlin be placed in psychiatric treatment

Why has the ruble rate fallen so much?

The Russian budget deficit has risen sharply in recent months, to 5.5 percent of GDP in May. In June there was again a small surplus. How are Russian state finances doing?

“Monthly figures can vary greatly, but the general picture is that tax revenues from oil and gas are half lower than a year ago. Higher tax revenues from increased consumption and imports only partially compensate for this. Expenditure has risen sharply, mainly because of the war.

“People in Moscow are concerned about the growing budget deficit. The government is now trying, among other things by taxing oil profits differently, to boost tax revenues. Large profitable companies will also be subject to a one-off extra tax this year, money will be withdrawn from the sovereign wealth fund and plans are circulating for expenditure cuts of up to 10 percent next year.”

Cutting back on spending isn’t easy in wartime, says Astrov. Social expenditure has recently increased by indexing pensions for inflation, an average of 13 percent last year. The government spends a lot of money on benefits to soldiers and to families of fallen soldiers. In some regions where many dead soldiers came from, benefits to their families are now even the main source of income.”

A major goal of the sanctions was to reduce Russia’s capacity to fight the war. Has the West succeeded?

“As an economist, it is difficult for me to judge that. The sanctions have really hit the economy: without sanctions there would be no recession last year, and without sanctions no falling oil revenues. But other things seem to me to be more important for the course of the war: that Western military support to Ukraine has turned out to be significant, and that Ukraine is fighting back much more effectively than expected.”