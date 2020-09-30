The ruble appreciated against foreign currencies during trading on Wednesday, September 30. By data Moscow Exchange, the Russian currency strengthened its growth and nailed more than one ruble against the dollar and almost two rubles against the euro, recouping the losses of the previous days.

So, as of 17:30 Moscow time, the dollar rate is reduced by 1.37 rubles – to 77.71 rubles, the euro rate – by 1.92 rubles, to 90.95 rubles.

On Tuesday, September 29, at the beginning of trading on the Moscow Exchange, the euro rate soared above 93 rubles, and the dollar came close to 80 rubles. It was noted that the pressure on the ruble is primarily exerted by geopolitical risks. Analysts believe that the Russian currency will face even more difficult times.

Now the support of the ruble is actually carried out at the expense of state-owned companies: the government ordered them to sell the accumulated currency on the stock exchange, which will support the ruble exchange rate and save it from further falling. The same measures were taken by the government of Dmitry Medvedev in 2014.