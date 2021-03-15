The ruble exchange rate sharply strengthened during trading on March 15 at the Moscow Exchange, testify data playgrounds.

At the time of publication, the dollar was trading at 73.06 rubles. Thus, the growth of the Russian national currency rate compared to the level of the previous trading session closing amounted to 0.26 rubles per dollar, or 0.4 percent.

During the session, the dollar dropped to 72.99 rubles, which was a record high since December 17 last year.

Euro exchange rate at the time of publication equaled RUB 87.19 Decrease in comparison with the closing of the session on March 12 amounted to 0.49 rubles, or 0.6 percent.