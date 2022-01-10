During trading on the Moscow Exchange, the ruble exchange rate on Monday, January 10, soared to a maximum over the past week, having won back the fall due to protests in Kazakhstan, testify data playgrounds.

The dollar fell below 75 rubles for the first time since January 4. As of 11:09, it is trading at 74.97 rubles. The euro dropped to 84.9 rubles.

Major Russian stock indices are also growing. The Moscow Exchange Index added 0.67 percent, while the RTS Index added 3.22 percent.

In addition to the stabilization of the situation in Kazakhstan, the Russian stock market and the ruble exchange rate are supported by the rising oil prices. On Monday, the price of Brent rose again above $ 82 per barrel, WTI – above $ 79.