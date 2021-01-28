During trading on the Moscow Exchange, the ruble fell against the dollar and the euro to a minimum in recent months, according to data playgrounds.

As of 10:38 am, the dollar is trading at 76.33 rubles and the euro at 92.2 rubles. For the last time the dollar went beyond the level of 76 rubles on December 1. The main Russian stock indices, the Moscow Exchange and the RTS, fell 0.85 and 1.77 percent.

Analysts cite the possible introduction of sanctions against Russia by the administration of the new US President Joe Biden as a reason for the decline.

The market also reacts to the possibility of increasing sanctions pressure from Europe in connection with the arrest of Alexei Navalny, who is threatened with a real term. MEPs voted for the introduction of additional restrictive measures. Against this background, the Russian Foreign Ministry questioned the possibility of further cooperation with the EU

The ruble is also under pressure from falling oil prices. The cost of March Brent oil futures on the London ICE stock exchange fell by 0.56 percent to $ 55.2 per barrel.