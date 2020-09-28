At the beginning of trading on the Moscow Exchange on Monday, September 28, the ruble collapsed against the dollar and the euro, testify data playgrounds.

In the first minutes, the Russian currency was strengthening, but as of 10:18 am the dollar soared to 78.75 rubles, the maximum since the end of March, and the euro – to 91.69 rubles, despite a weak attempt at correction.

Related materials Third Karabakh Azerbaijan launched an offensive against the Armenian military in Karabakh. Dozens of people died during the day of fighting

Despite the weakening of the ruble, the main Russian stock indices are growing. The Moscow Exchange Index is up 1%, while the RTS Index is up 0.3%.

The main factor influencing the ruble was the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which escalated over the weekend. It happened against the backdrop of the threat of new sanctions in connection with the situation around the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, as well as a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus cases.

Since the beginning of September, the dollar has risen in price by 5 rubles, and the euro – by 3.5 rubles. For the year, the growth amounted to 17 and 23 rubles, respectively. Thus, the Russian currency has depreciated by a quarter in nine months. For comparison, the Ukrainian hryvnia has lost about 15 percent.

Earlier it became known that the American bank Goldman Sachs called the ruble one of the most promising currencies in developing countries.