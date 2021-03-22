The ruble fell during trading on the Moscow Exchange, testify site data. This happened against the background of information about a possible increase in anti-Russian sanctions.

At the time of publication, the dollar was trading at 74.82 rubles. Thus, the decrease in the value of the ruble as compared to the close of the previous trading session amounted to 0.71 rubles, or 0.9 percent. During the trades, the rate dropped to 75.09 rubles per dollar.

Euro at the time of publication cost 89.37 rubles. The decrease was 1.16 rubles, or 1.3 percent.

The fall in the ruble exchange rate occurred against the backdrop of the receipt of information about the possible introduction of additional anti-Russian sanctions due to Moscow’s alleged interference in the US presidential elections. Among other possible measures was called the disconnection of Russian banks from the international communication system SWIFT.