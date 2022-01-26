The Russian ruble collapsed against the dollar and the euro, according to data from the Moscow Exchange. During trading on January 26, the euro exchange rate set a record and exceeded 90 rubles for the first time since July 2021 (plus 1.7 rubles), and the dollar – 80 rubles (plus 1.6 rubles).

As of 18:50 Moscow time, the dollar and the euro cost 80.26 rubles and 90.52 rubles, respectively. The exchange rates of foreign currencies against the ruble began to rise actively after 17:30, when messages spread in the media about a proposal to provide assistance to the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DNR and LNR) in the form of military supplies. The collapse of the ruble has been observed since the beginning of January against the background of the aggravation of the situation around Ukraine.

Strategists at the American bank JPMorgan Chase urged their clients to abandon long-term investments in the Russian currency due to the growing uncertainty due to the growing tensions around Ukraine. “A sustained bond rally likely requires both a reduction in geopolitical uncertainty and more clear signs that inflation has peaked,” JPMorgan said.

Experts added that now the ruble is undervalued by at least 13 percent. The bank itself put an end to the ruble and closed all positions in the Russian currency, citing the inability to predict risks due to the situation with Ukraine. A senior White House official also said that the recent fall in the ruble is due to economic sanctions that the United States and allies intend to impose in the event of an escalation in the situation around Ukraine.