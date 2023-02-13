The ruble fell to its lowest values against the US dollar, euro and yuan since April 2022
During the trading of the Moscow Exchange on Monday, February 13, the ruble exchange rate dropped to its lowest values against the US dollar, euro and yuan. This is evidenced data trading platform.
The dollar exchange rate as of 16:22 Moscow time increased by 24 kopecks, to 73.63 rubles. The euro exchange rate also increased by 24 kopecks and reached 78.69 rubles. The yuan exchange rate increased by three kopecks – up to 10.78 rubles.
In addition, the ruble exchange rate updated the April 2022 lows against the dollar and the yuan, against the euro – a ten-month low. It is noted that the total volume of trading in the dollar amounted to 55.3 billion in rubles, euro – 28.9 billion, yuan – 52.4 billion. Anton Kravchenko, head of the shares department of the Pervaya management company, said that the depreciation of the ruble was due to a decrease in Russia’s oil and gas revenues in February this year.
“The indicator fell immediately by 46 percent by January 2022. First of all, this is due to a significant discount on Urals oil and a halving of gas exports to non-CIS countries,” told analyst in a conversation with Prime agency.
Earlier, Elena Kozhukhova, an analyst at IC VELES Capital, said that in the spring the ruble would experience a restrained weakening against the dollar, euro and yuan.
