The ruble fell to its lowest values ​​against the US dollar, euro and yuan since April 2022

During the trading of the Moscow Exchange on Monday, February 13, the ruble exchange rate dropped to its lowest values ​​against the US dollar, euro and yuan. This is evidenced data trading platform.

The dollar exchange rate as of 16:22 Moscow time increased by 24 kopecks, to 73.63 rubles. The euro exchange rate also increased by 24 kopecks and reached 78.69 rubles. The yuan exchange rate increased by three kopecks – up to 10.78 rubles.

In addition, the ruble exchange rate updated the April 2022 lows against the dollar and the yuan, against the euro – a ten-month low. It is noted that the total volume of trading in the dollar amounted to 55.3 billion in rubles, euro – 28.9 billion, yuan – 52.4 billion. Anton Kravchenko, head of the shares department of the Pervaya management company, said that the depreciation of the ruble was due to a decrease in Russia’s oil and gas revenues in February this year.

“The indicator fell immediately by 46 percent by January 2022. First of all, this is due to a significant discount on Urals oil and a halving of gas exports to non-CIS countries,” told analyst in a conversation with Prime agency.

Earlier, Elena Kozhukhova, an analyst at IC VELES Capital, said that in the spring the ruble would experience a restrained weakening against the dollar, euro and yuan.