The Russian ruble on Monday, January 24, during trading on the Moscow Exchange collapsed against the dollar to more than a year’s low, according to data sites.

At the maximum, the dollar reached 78.98 rubles, the last time the American currency was traded at this level was in October 2020. The euro rose to 89.42 rubles.

As of 2:31 pm, the dollar corrected to 78.77 rubles (plus 1.71 percent), the euro – to 89.1 rubles (plus 1.49 percent).

Russian stock indices also show a sharp drop. The Moscow Exchange index falls by 6.7 percent, to 3210 points (at a minimum of 3158 points), the RTS index – by 9 percent, to 1275 points (1260 points). Both indexes have lost all the gains made over the past year.

The reason for such dynamics was the aggravation of the situation around Ukraine. NATO announced the strengthening of its presence in Eastern Europe, a number of countries expressed their readiness to send weapons to the borders of the EU. The decision contradicts Russia’s demands put forward during the talks.

Britain began the evacuation of diplomats from Kiev. Earlier, the US State Department made a similar decision. In addition, the US Foreign Office urged citizens to refuse to travel to Russia.