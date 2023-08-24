The siege narrows for Luis Rubiales and his future is on a tightrope. The president of the Spanish Football Federation will defend his efforts to make women’s football grow in the last five years at the Extraordinary General Assembly this Friday. In it, he will seek the support of the territorial federations to appease tempers and resist political pressure to resign, although Jennifer Hermoso’s statement, through the Futpro association, which represents the footballer and which demands the CSD to intervene for the unfortunate kiss on the mouth that the soccer boss gave him in the celebration of Spain’s victory in the Women’s Soccer World Cup, seems to be the straw that breaks the camel’s back among the many lives that the leader has had in terms of controversy. .

Everything indicates that Rubiales will not resign in ‘his’ Assembly, but he will give explanations. About what happened with the top scorer in the history of Barcelona and women’s Spain, and about her entire mandate to make women’s football grow (professionalisation of the Women’s League, international successes, increased licenses and the multiplication of the budget allocated to this sport ). In addition, she will try to have the international support of a UEFA representative.

Calling the territorial authorities every time the leader of the Federation is threatened is a maneuver that his predecessor in office, Ángel María Villar, used to do, who was disqualified by the Administrative Court of Sports (TAD), an organization that It depends on the Higher Sports Council (CSD), and it also has the key to remove Rubiales from his post.

The Assembly is made up of 140 members, almost all of them under control and with an absolute male majority. Only six women are part of it: four non-professional players, one futsal player and a referee. This is equivalent to 4.3% of the representation. In the delegate commission of the Assembly, of the 12 members, eleven are men, and in the management, which is exercised by the president and the board of directors, the women represented are seven out of 43, 16%. For Rubiales to be removed from office, a third of the total would be needed to present a motion of no confidence (46 votes) and a two-thirds majority to force his dismissal (90), something that he knows is almost impossible because it is a body that The president of the RFEF has control.

The presidents of the autonomous federations present at these meetings are chosen by their own bodies, but are highly subject to the president of the body, who is the one who grants them, or not, a specific position in the organization chart of the Federation. For example, Pablo Lozano, president of the Andalusian Federation, is in turn vice president of the FEF and until recently president of the National Futsal Committee. In the same way, Rafael del Amo Arizu, president of the Federation of Navarra, makes the position compatible with the vice-presidency of the FEF and the presidency of the National Women’s Soccer Committee. And the same is true of Maximino Martínez Suárez, president of the Principality of Asturias Football Federation, who is a member of the Board of Directors of the Spanish Football Federation.

Agenda of the Assembly

-Constitution of the Assembly once the minimum quorum required has been verified.

-Designation of the three members of the Assembly to verify the minutes.

-Report of the Women’s World Cup 2023.

-Report on the new strategic plan for women’s football.

-Creation of the Strategic Committee for the Development of Women’s Sports.

-Requests and questions.