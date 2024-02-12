The RTVE Interactive Media News Council has shown its rejection “with the tone and content of the broadcast of the Goya Awards red carpet on RTVE Play by an external collaborator.” In this way, the News Council has spoken out this Monday against the attitude and words of Inés Hernand in the moments prior to the Goya ceremony last Saturday.

More information

Although the statement does not cite the content creator, her words refer to the brief meeting that Hernand had with Pedro Sánchez at the event and which had already raised a lot of criticism on social networks for appearing to cheer on the President of the Government. The presenter asked her about the last movie she had seen and her opinion about it. The Snow Society. “I didn't like it, I loved it,” Sánchez said. When the politician leaves, Hernand shouts at him: “You are an icon, president, we love you!”, a moment that the communicator herself shared on their social networks and in whose responses you can read both complaints about his behavior and praise from his followers.

“As much as we want to give a casual, alternative tone and designed for a youth audience, we believe that any content that carries the RTVE brand must comply with the quality and neutrality standards included in the RTVE style book and within the framework of the Information Statute,” reads the statement from the RTVE Interactive Media News Council, which has been reposted by the official X account of the RTVE News Council. And he adds: “Apart from other more than debatable interventions throughout the broadcast (belch, complaints, swear words without context…), it seems to us that the flattering tone towards a President of the Government, whatever the sign, has no meaning.” “It has a place in public radio and television, which is for everyone.” The Council, the text adds, will ask for explanations from those responsible for RTVE Play, where the program was broadcast.

In another tweet, Inés Hernand responded to the statement and the criticism, although without direct mention of the text of the News Council. “I am dedicated to entertainment and, honestly, I am glad to be fulfilling my role,” he said a few hours after the body that ensures free information and independence of workers in the digital area of ​​RTVE made its position public.

It is not the first controversy for a similar reason that Inés Hernand is involved in. In June 2023, RTVE eliminated the special that the program Gene Playz made on the occasion of the celebration of LGTBI+ pride. At one point in the broadcast, Hernand assured: “I have to say that the good guys always win. Although the violence is structural, I have no doubt of the victory of a progressive government in the next general elections.”

A few hours later, the official account in Gen Play XL about Pride after its live broadcast. A statement not contemplated in the production company's script could affect its commitment to neutrality despite it being an entertainment program,” the statement said. That broadcast was no longer available on the internet at that time.

