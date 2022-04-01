there is a slight decrease in the weekly incidence of Covid cases at national level: 836 per 100,000 inhabitants (25/03/2022 -31/03/2022) against 848 per 100,000 inhabitants in the previous week (18/03/2022 -24/03 / 2022, Ministry of Health flow data). In the period 9 – 22 March 2022, the mean Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was instead equal to 1.24 (range 1.14 – 1.31), an increase compared to the previous week (when it was equal to 1.12) and with a range that exceeds the epidemic threshold even in the lower limit. It emerges from the weekly monitoring of the Iss-Ministry of Health.