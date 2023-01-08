Always nice to know how much power those Fat Germans really have.

It’s always a bit of the moment of truth: the dynamometer. We love to talk about horsepower. The more horsepower, the better. But how much power is actually in it? In The Hague there is a well-known tuner who regularly puts special cars on the dynamometer to check how much power they really have. Nice for the owners to know.

For now we report on another online medium. You all know Mat Watson from Carwow from the drag races. Despite the fact that they are usually over after about 20 seconds, he still manages to turn it into 10 minutes of top entertainment. For his latest upload, he did something different and compared four very brutal German E segments Dikschiffs: the Audi RS6, BMW M5, Mercedes-AMG E63S and Porsche Panamera Turbo S e-Hybrid He has had them on the drag strip often enough.

That’s how much power the Fat Germans really have

He asked four private individuals to drive a thick top sedan or station wagon to the dynamometer with them. There they did two things. First, they went to see how much power and torque the engine actually produces. When we talk about horsepower, we always talk about horsepower at the crankshaft. In some tuning scenes this is seen as cheating and they only communicate power to the wheels. With power on the crankshaft you still have to deal with transmission losses. All four cars have four-wheel drive and an automatic transmission, so the conversion factor is the same. So good to compare.

In addition to the power and torque, they also immediately check the weight. That is also a thing these days. Manufacturers must specify a curb weight. Nowadays that is an EU car weight, so including fluids and an almost full fuel tank. That’s why cars have recently ‘suddenly’ become heavier compared to 10 years ago. Another thing: options. That can still cause the weight to be affected. For the weight, one always assumes a bare specimen. If you check all the options, a car can become quite heavy.

Well, you can watch everything below:

And of course we have put it in a table for you:

Audi RS6 BMW M5 Mercedes E63 Panamera Power (stating) 600 hp 625 hp 612 hp 700 hp Torque (assignment) 800 Nm 750 Nm 850 Nm 870 Nm Real power 599 hp 652 hp 636 hp 750 hp Real Couple 818 Nm 863 Nm 936 Nm 924 Nm Weight (specify) 2,075 kilograms 1,940 kilograms 2,010 kilograms 2,350 kilograms Weight 2,217 kilograms 1,919kg 2,086 kilograms 2,426 kilograms

Ergo: the BMW M5 is the big winner. It delivers more power and much more torque, while the weight is even slightly lower in real life. The Audi does exactly what it should do, but is quite heavier than specified.

