The Russian Biathlon Union (RBU) appealed to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) due to poor nutrition in a quarantine hotel in Beijing. This was announced by the press attache of the SBR Sergey Averyanov in Telegramfederation channel.

“Through the International Biathlon Union (IBU), we sent a request to the IOC, to the Organizing Committee, to the Athletes’ Commission in order to improve the situation. They promised that they would change something, ”Averyanov quotes the head of the RRF, Viktor Maygurov. The press officer also said that the team tried to help Valeria Vasnetsova, who is in quarantine, but representatives were not allowed into the territory and were forbidden to give her food.

Earlier, the biathlete complained about the food in the quarantine hotel in Beijing. She showed followers the food she claims is served for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The biathlete admitted that she could only eat pasta, since the rest of the food is unsuitable for consumption. The athlete said that she had a stomachache.

On January 30, it became known that Vasnetsova passed two positive tests for COVID-19 in Beijing. To replace her, spare Evgenia Burtasova flew to China.