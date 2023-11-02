The RoyaLand it’s new MMORPG created by a holding company founded by Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy.

There official description reads, in translation: “The RoyaLand is a holding company focused on creating a fantasy-based, AI-powered immersive online and offline royal-themed experience, primarily centered around a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, or MMORPG, called The RoyaLand.”

“We are actively focused on developing a new, interactive and engaging game based on a project that involves player involvement. We plan to build proprietary digital avatars and offer players the opportunity to earn in-game currency, build virtual lands and own your own assets online, enhancing all these features with incremental and premium gaming content, thanks to our artificial intelligence functions.”

“We are developing these experiences in collaboration with our founder, the Monegasque grandson of the last king of Italy, Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy. Additionally, through support and affiliation with 7 other Royal Families and families with legal, hereditary or historical claims to royal positions in Russia, Albania, France, Bulgaria, Yugoslavia, Lesotho and Mecklenburg, collectively referred to as the Royal Families, The RoyaLand intends to offer this unique entertainment experience between past and future.”